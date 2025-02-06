Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Director Sells $1,308,256.80 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,854.40. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.05. The company had a trading volume of 161,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,781. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $242.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,181,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,644,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,594,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,129,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 904,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

