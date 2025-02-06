Brokerages Set Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target at $13.54

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.04.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TME. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Shares of TME opened at $11.74 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.
