Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 23,237 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VO stock opened at $277.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $229.47 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

