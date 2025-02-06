Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,551 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,796,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,032,000 after purchasing an additional 644,193 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,783,000 after acquiring an additional 413,083 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,432,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 386,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 243,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,769,000 after purchasing an additional 223,301 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

