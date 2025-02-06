Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 2,914 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at $491,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $106.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.66. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CALM

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.