Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 415.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,529 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGLT. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,685,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 91.7% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,836,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,116 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,192,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,763,000 after purchasing an additional 727,075 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,514,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,914,000 after buying an additional 637,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,193,000 after buying an additional 636,405 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.56. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

