Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enzi Wealth raised its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total value of $517,722.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,585 shares of company stock valued at $277,777,833 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,011.11 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,011.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $432.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $912.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $786.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

