Caitlin John LLC Acquires 1,605 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $229.40 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.02 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

