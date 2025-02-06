Caitlin John LLC Acquires 525 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services accounts for about 1.3% of Caitlin John LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 31.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,770.85. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

NYSE UHS opened at $193.23 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $152.68 and a one year high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.14 and its 200-day moving average is $208.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

