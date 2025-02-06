Caitlin John LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Caitlin John LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $250.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $207.15 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

