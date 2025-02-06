Caitlin John LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $539.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $533.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.63 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

