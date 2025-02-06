Caitlin John LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 2,974.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Progyny by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 228,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,988.92. This trade represents a 191.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski purchased 209,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $3,033,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,463 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,384.24. This trade represents a 90.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Price Performance

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $286.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.