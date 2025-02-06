Caitlin John LLC Reduces Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Caitlin John LLC lowered its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 111.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,835.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $40.78 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on REXR. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

