Caitlin John LLC Sells 247 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Caitlin John LLC lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4,794.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 58,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $4,437,832.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,007,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,917,956.17. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,051,079.50. The trade was a 7.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,164 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,040. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $78.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Unum Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.