Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSQ traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $18.40. 195,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,068. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman bought 11,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $212,981.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,981.09. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

