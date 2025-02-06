Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for approximately 4.7% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 71.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 84.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Cameco by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cameco Stock Performance
Shares of CCJ stock opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 264.93 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34.
Cameco Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
