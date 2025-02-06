Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.5 %

CP opened at $78.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.84. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,580,000 after buying an additional 19,871 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.