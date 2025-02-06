Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$150.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$150.67.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$152.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$175.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$160.11 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$126.25 and a twelve month high of C$169.27. The firm has a market cap of C$8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$157.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier bought 350 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$152.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,397.68. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.