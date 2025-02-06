Cannabis Stocks To Research – February 03rd

Tilray, Innovative Industrial Properties, Canopy Growth, Turning Point Brands, and Gibraltar Industries are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, production, distribution, or sale of cannabis-related products. These stocks are affected by changes in marijuana laws, the regulatory environment, and market demand for cannabis products. Investors may be interested in cannabis stocks due to the potential growth prospects of the marijuana industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,884,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,761,383. Tilray has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $930.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.07.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.03. 161,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,417. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.11. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $62.45 and a 12 month high of $138.35.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.97. 4,559,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,596,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $256.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of NYSE TPB traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.20. 47,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.87. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $66.18.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.49. 47,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43.

