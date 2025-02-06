Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $105.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.65. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.53 and a one year high of $106.30.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.