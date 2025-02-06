Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys 4,520 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $14,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,050,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,155,000 after buying an additional 1,199,247 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,099,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,467 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,332,000 after purchasing an additional 831,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,788,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,913,000 after purchasing an additional 644,773 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VGIT stock opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

