Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,475 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,411,000 after purchasing an additional 818,486 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,647,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,041,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,367,000 after purchasing an additional 535,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,802,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Powering Profits: Utility Stocks That Shine in Volatility
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Cirrus Logic Upgraded After Q3 Earnings Beat—More Gains Ahead?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- RTX and Lockheed Martin: Buy 1 for Today and 1 for Tomorrow
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.