Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,475 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,411,000 after purchasing an additional 818,486 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,647,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,041,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,367,000 after purchasing an additional 535,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,802,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

