Capital One Financial Estimates GLPI Q4 Earnings

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Guglielmo now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.53 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GLPI opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $870,279.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,516. This trade represents a 24.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,222 shares of company stock worth $1,624,947. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

