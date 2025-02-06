Capital One Financial Has Negative View of WFRD Q4 Earnings

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Weatherford International in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Weatherford International’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 46.25%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WFRD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $147.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

WFRD stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,573,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,419,000 after purchasing an additional 959,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,555,000 after buying an additional 68,553 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 551.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,356,000 after buying an additional 1,219,553 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,443,000 after buying an additional 310,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,723,000 after buying an additional 204,317 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $2,944,895.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,507.23. This trade represents a 26.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David John Reed sold 4,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $346,006.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,179.94. This trade represents a 30.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

