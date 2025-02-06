Carolyn Monroe Sells 9,188 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,760.60. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 346,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Old Republic International

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

