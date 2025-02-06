Cascades (TSE:CAS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.82 and traded as high as C$12.94. Cascades shares last traded at C$12.89, with a volume of 175,343 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

Cascades Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.13. Cascades had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.2959309 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Luc Langevin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$33,900.00. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

