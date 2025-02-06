Catizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $47.19 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Catizen has a market cap of $47.19 million and $16.40 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catizen token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Catizen has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GMX (GMX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00017348 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,520.36 or 0.99944674 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,170.70 or 0.99589966 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,900,000 tokens. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 314,900,000 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.15611796 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $16,207,162.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

