Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Insider Alok K. Agrawal Sells 6,826 Shares

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $914,137.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,278.08. This trade represents a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Celestica Trading Up 8.8 %

CLS stock opened at $143.53 on Thursday. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $144.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Celestica in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 8,467,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,846,000 after buying an additional 975,163 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth $61,210,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 38.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after purchasing an additional 301,563 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Celestica by 25.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 536,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 109,972 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 53.8% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 524,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 183,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

