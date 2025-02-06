Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Sells C$15,272,532.16 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 87,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.86, for a total value of C$15,272,532.16.

On Friday, January 31st, Mandeep Chawla sold 9,483 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$183.66, for a total transaction of C$1,741,689.20.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mandeep Chawla sold 9,704 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.54, for a total transaction of C$1,160,059.44.

Shares of TSE:CLS traded down C$17.22 on Thursday, hitting C$188.40. 769,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$145.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of C$48.63 and a 1-year high of C$206.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. UBS Group upgraded Celestica to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$93.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celestica from C$72.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$96.75.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

