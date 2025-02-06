Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Sells C$15,272,532.16 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 87,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.86, for a total value of C$15,272,532.16.
Mandeep Chawla also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 31st, Mandeep Chawla sold 9,483 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$183.66, for a total transaction of C$1,741,689.20.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Mandeep Chawla sold 9,704 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.54, for a total transaction of C$1,160,059.44.
Shares of TSE:CLS traded down C$17.22 on Thursday, hitting C$188.40. 769,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$145.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of C$48.63 and a 1-year high of C$206.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
