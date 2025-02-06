Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 2,490 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 168.3% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE PFE opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 232.44%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.