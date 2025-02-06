Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 13,873 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 354.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MDYV opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $69.93 and a one year high of $87.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

