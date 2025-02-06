Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 189 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 130.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 82.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $443,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.45.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $93.03 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

