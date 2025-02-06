Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,260 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up about 1.7% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPMO. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 421,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 611,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $101.92 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $102.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.