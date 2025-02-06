Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,367,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,792,742,000 after purchasing an additional 150,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $937,081,000 after acquiring an additional 541,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $454,477,000 after acquiring an additional 318,416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,844,000 after acquiring an additional 405,232 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,447,000 after acquiring an additional 73,267 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $95.43 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.92.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,073 shares of company stock worth $3,115,549. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.