Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,360 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,795.09. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $18.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.