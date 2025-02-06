Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 635 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,010.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,057 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 32,962.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,521 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 352.9% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 804,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,317,000 after purchasing an additional 627,121 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 52.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,330,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 456,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 109.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 746,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 389,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $115.38.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

