Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,104 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of F opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.