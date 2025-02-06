Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24, Zacks reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.200- EPS.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CENT stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 80,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,318. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

