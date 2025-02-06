Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CENTA

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 361,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,033. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.76. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.