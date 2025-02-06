Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Stock Price Down 16.1% – What’s Next?

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) fell 16.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.24. 100,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 31,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Century Lithium Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29.

Century Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.