Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Stock Price Down 32.1% – What’s Next?

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) shares were down 32.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 919,632 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,270% from the average daily volume of 67,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Century Lithium Trading Down 4.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$35.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.
About Century Lithium
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
