Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Trading Down 1.0 %

CHEK stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.16.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

