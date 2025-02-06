Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Trading Down 1.0 %
CHEK stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.16.
About Check-Cap
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Check-Cap
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.