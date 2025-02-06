Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.9% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 346,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.5% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $153.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $274.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.89. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

