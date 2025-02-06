Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

NYSE:CMG opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,612,682,000 after acquiring an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $805,692,000 after acquiring an additional 381,873 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,701,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,439,000 after purchasing an additional 518,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,271,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,593,000 after buying an additional 858,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

