Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $692,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,087.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,712,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,983 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,396,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,122,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,969,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

