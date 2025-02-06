Choreo LLC Buys 2,236 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $264.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.12 and its 200 day moving average is $241.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.78 and a 52 week high of $265.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

