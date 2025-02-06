Choreo LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies
In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE LOW opened at $258.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.29 and its 200 day moving average is $257.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01.
Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.37%.
Lowe’s Companies Profile
Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
