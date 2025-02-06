Choreo LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $593.04 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $498.41 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $588.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $574.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

