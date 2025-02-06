Choreo LLC Sells 12,974 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 172,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

