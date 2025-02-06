Choreo LLC Sells 1,626 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $113.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.91 and its 200 day moving average is $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $90.09 and a 1 year high of $121.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

